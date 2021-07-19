Apple releases watchOS 7.6 with ECG support in 30 more regions

Apple is finally releasing today watchOS 7.6, one of the last updates to the watchOS 7 cycle. With this version, users in 30 additional regions will be able to use the ECG app with Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6.

watchOS 7.6 RC was seeded last week and according to Apple’s release notes, it is also bringing support for irregular heart rhythm notifications on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in these 30 additional regions. The full list of countries receiving these features is here.

Apple is also releasing today iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, and tvOS 14.7. macOS Big Sur 11.5 is still being tested. These are probably the last updates to the iOS 14/macOS Big Sur/watchOS 7 cycle as Apple is readying the launch of iOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8.

With watchOS 8, the upcoming Apple Watch operating system previewed during the WWDC21 keynote, it will feature:

A new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness;

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking;

Photo watch faces can now include depth using portrait mode photos;

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories;

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail;

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages;

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos;

Find My now includes items (including AirTags);

Weather includes next hour precipitation;

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time;

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch;

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages.

You can learn more about watchOS 8 in our guide here.

