Verizon launching new Fios TV app for Apple TV this week

Verizon announced today that it is expanding its Fios TV application to the Apple TV, as well as Amazon Fire TV. Previously, the Fios TV applications were only available on phones and tablets, so this marks a notable expansion to set-top boxes, and it helps Apple TV users avoid paying Verizon separately for a dedicated Fios set-top box.

Verizon will still require that Fios customers have one Fios TV One box in their house, but that’s included with all Fios TV plans at no additional charge. From there, users can install the Fios TV application on their Apple TV for access on other televisions throughout their house, rather than having to pay for multiple Fios TV One boxes from Verizon.

Verizon explains:

Now you can Mix & Match how you watch your favorite shows, too. The Fios TV Home App will be available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD and Amazon Fire TV beginning July 22, 2021, creating new ways to watch live television with Verizon Fios. With the voice-powered Fios TV One, now included in new Fios TV packages, customers get the first Fios TV box included at no additional charge, and can now watch live television on compatible devices throughout their home. Parents can watch live sports events on the Fios box in the living room while kids watch cartoons and teens watch comedies on connected TVs in their bedrooms. With Fios TV One enabling more flexibility, Fios TV users can more easily place TVs in the kitchen, on the back patio or other areas of the house.

One limitation here is that you’ll be limited to two simultaneous streams per Fios TV boxes, Verizon says.

The new Verizon Fios TV app will be available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD starting tomorrow, July 22. You can learn more about Verizon’s new Mix and Match plans on its website. Plans start at $56 per month, which includes a base package and the ability to choose your five favorite channels.

