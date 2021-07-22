Best iPhone photos announced in 2021 iPhone Photography Awards

The IPPAwards page is now showing its pick of the best iPhone photos of 2021, with a surprising winner in the top category.

Above is the Grand Prize Winner…

Transylvanian Shepherds was awarded the Grand Prize, shot on an iPhone 7 by Istvan Kerekes. It’s an interesting shot, but to my eyes doesn’t have an especially great composition, and the subjects are very underexposed.

Bonding won Sharan Shetty the iPhone Photographer of the Year award. Taken on an iPhone X, it’s a touching shot for sure:

The top US entry was Side-Walking on Air by Jeff Rayner, a beautifully composed and exposed shot of a girl lit by a sliver of sunlight, and a delightful shadow:

I’m not generally a fan of flower photos. A photo forum I used to hang out on many years ago even had an acronym for them: JAFF (Just Another … Flower). But Pondering the Positives by Christian Horgan is spectacular!

Quim Fabregas’ Reach The Soul would have been my personal pick in the Portrait category, though the judges only awarded it third place:

Similarly, in the sunset category, third-placed Sunrise Over Our Pond by Danette Spriggs stood out for me:

I 100% agree with the best travel shot, though! Magic of Aurora Borealis by Tatiana Merzlyakova:

Entries are already open for next year’s competition.

Entries are open worldwide to photographers using an iPhone or iPad. Photos should not be published previously anywhere. The posts on personal accounts (Facebook, Instagram etc.) are eligible. The photos should not be altered in any desktop image processing program such as Photoshop. It is OK to use any IOS apps. The use of any iPhone is permissible. iPhone add-on lenses can be used. In some cases we may ask the original image to verify that it’s taken with an iPhone, iPad. The photos that can not be verified are disqualified. The submissions must be in the original size or not smaller than 1000 pixels in either height or width.

Check out all the best iPhone photos here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: