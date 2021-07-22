Here’s how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, web

- Jul. 22nd 2021 1:50 pm PT

0

The Tokyo Olympics officially kick off on Friday, July 23, with broadcasts happening on NBC, CNBC, Peacock, and the USA network. Read along for how to watch the Olympics opening ceremony and all the events on Apple TV, iPhone, Mac, and the web.

After being pushed back a year due to the pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games started this week, July 20, with the first two events being softball and the opening ceremony happening on Friday, July 23.

However, one more change for the Tokyo games is no spectators being allowed due to another COVID spike in Japan.

How to watch the Olympics opening ceremony on iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, and web

When

  • The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony officially starts on July 23 4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET
  • NBC and Peacock will also be rebroadcasting the ceremony at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET
    • First events kick off on July 20

Where to watch the Olympics opening ceremony

Tokyo Olympics schedule

Interestingly, the schedule actually kicked off Tuesday, July 20 (day –3), with the big start of the opening ceremony happening on July 23 and events running through August 8.

Check out a roundup of many of the events here, with the entire Tokyo Olympic schedule available here. They’ll be broadcast across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, Peacock, and NBC’s other channels. You can also follow along with the official NBC Olympic Twitter account for more highlights.

Also very notably, this is the first time that skateboarding is part of the Olympics.

