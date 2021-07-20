Apple Arcade’s Skate City adding Tokyo expansion to celebrate the Olympics

The Olympics are set to kick off this Friday, July 23 in Tokyo, and very notably, this year is the first time that skateboarding will be included in the games. To celebrate the occasion, Snowman’s popular Skate City will launch its biggest update yet.

Coinciding with the start of the Olympic Games on July 23, Skate City will debut its huge expansion on Friday with a “diverse range of neighbourhoods and famous skate spots to experience Tokyo’s unique identity.”

That will also include over 50 new challenges, new decks, leaderboards, and more.

Snowman’s co-founder Ryan Cash shared more on the Tokyo expansion:

For the last few years we’ve been looking for an interesting way to tie a real-world event into something we make, but we never wanted to do anything that didn’t feel meaningful. When the Tokyo games were announced it was a no-brainer for us. Skateboarding’s coming to the Olympics for the first time in history, which is a triumphant moment for the sport. We knew we had to be part of it in some small way.

Skate City: Tokyo features:

Largest and most vibrant city to date

21 new challenges

30 new goals in Endless Skate

New Soundtrack additions

New decks, clothes and gear in the Skate Shop to unlock

New leaderboards for top scores in challenge mode

Check out a preview of the major expansion below. And if you haven’t played it already, you can download Skate City on Apple Arcade here.

