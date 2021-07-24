Poll: What feature of the rumored new iPad mini are you most excited about?

The rumored new iPad mini is expected to be unveiled by Apple in the second half of 2021. Of all the features rumored to be coming with this overhaul, what’s the one are you most excited about?

Redesign: Basically, for the first time since the beginning, the iPad mini 6 is likely to receive a redesign that drops the classic look and instead looks similar to the new iPad Air and new iPad Pro.

New display: DigiTimes recently reported that the new iPad mini will feature a miniLED display, as the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. DSCC analyst Ross Young, on the other hand, says Apple won’t introduce this technology to this iPad. DSCC is also the one predicting Apple will kill the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, while reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also disagrees with DigiTimes. The screen, however, is expected to get bigger.

Connectors: An exclusive report by 9to5Mac’s Chance Miller shows that Apple plans to ditch the Lightning port for a USB-C one. Apple is also planning to bring the Smart Connector to the iPad mini for the first time.

Better Processor: Also in our exclusive story, the iPad mini 6 is expected to feature Apple’s A15 chip, which will use the same 5-nanometer fabrication process as the A14, and is expected to be inside the company’s new iPhone as well.

Better battery: As for now, there are no rumors about the battery performance on the new iPad mini. As always, Apple usually promises an “all day long battery,” which is about 10 hours long.

The last iPad mini was released three years ago with the A12 Bionic, Apple Pencil support, and the same design. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the next generation is expected to launch in the next months.

Of all these features on the rumored new iPad mini, what’s the one are you most excited about? Vote in the poll and tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: