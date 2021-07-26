Leaker corroborates Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 CPUs on next-gen Mac Pro

Apple’s not quite done with Intel just yet. According to leaker Yukki_AnS, the next Mac Pro will feature Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation CPUs. This is not the first time we’ve heard that Apple will still launch another Mac with an Intel chip…

In a January report, Mark Gurman wrote:

Apple is also working on a pair of new Mac Pro desktop computers, its priciest Mac machines that don’t come with a screen included, the people said. One version is a direct update to the current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version launched in 2019. Apple has discussed continuing to use Intel processors for that model rather than moving to its own chips.

Later, in June, Brendan Shanks wrote on Twitter that the first beta of Xcode 13 includes a new reference to scalable Intel Ice Lake Xeon processor support, seemingly destined for a future Mac Pro update. The reference found in Xcode 13 beta 1 is to Ice Lake SP, which is Intel’s newest Xeon Scalable processor. Apple currently uses Intel Xeon W processors in the Mac Pro, so this would represent a notable boost in performance.

Now, according to Yukki, Apple would use Intel Xeo W-3300 Ice Lake configurations for the 2022 Mac Pro that would offer up to 38 cores and 76 threads. WCCFTech says the “Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 Workstation family will offer support on the LGA 4189 socket platform with up to 270W TDP CPU support, 64 Gen 4 PCIe Lanes, and 8-channel DDR4-3200 memory with up to 4 TB capacities.”

As for now, it’s still unclear whether Apple will unveil two different Mac Pro or the company will launch them in different moments.

In May, Bloomberg reported that Apple is said to be working on an all-new Apple Silicon Mac Pro with 40 cores. A 20-core chip would also be in the works with GPU options with 64 and 128 cores.

Codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die, a redesigned Mac Pro is planned to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. The chips would also include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. The computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today’s Intel Mac Pro chips, while the higher-end graphics chips would replace parts now made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

About its design, Bloomberg says it is “expected to look like a smaller version of the current design.”

Apple’s MacPro 2022 seems to use Intel’s Xeon-W 33xx series processors… (LGA4189 iceLake-SP) — 结城安穗-YuuKi_AnS (@yuuki_ans) July 26, 2021

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: