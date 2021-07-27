Tuesday’s best deals: Apple white Magic Keyboard from $209, MagSafe Charger $30, more

All of today’s best deals have arrived with a notable price cut on Apple’s new White Magic keyboard starting at $209. That’s alongside the official MagSafe Charger for $30 and these OtterBox MagSafe wallets from $37. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Magic Keyboard comes in white from $209

Verizon Wireless currently offers Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air from $209. You’ll be able to score both the all-new white style, as well as black. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at the very first price cut and a new all-time low at 20% off the going rate.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score Apple’s MagSafe Charger for $30

Woot offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $30. Normally fetching $39, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date, with today’s offer coming within cents of the all-time low and marking the best price in months for a new condition model.

If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger is certainly worth bringing into your kit. As the brand’s take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset.

OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro/Max Wallet Folio Case from $40

Amazon currently offers the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet Folio Case starting at $40 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max model. Also available in the iPhone 12/Pro variant for $42. Normally fetching $50 in either case, you’re looking at up to 20% in savings as well as one of the first price cuts. Coming within $3 of the all-time low, these are the third-best offers to date.

OtterBox’s recent MagSafe Wallet Folio covers arrive to supplement one of the brand’s existing cases with some added functionality. On top of room for three credit or ID cards, the folio design closes to help bring some extra protection into the mix for your screen. There’s also the perk of being MagSafe compatible, meaning you can easily clip it on and off whenever your EDC calls for the accessory. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

