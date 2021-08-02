Australians can now add COVID-19 vaccine certificate to Apple Wallet

After England’s NHS app brought support to a COVID-19 passport last week, the Australian government is doing the same via Express Plus Medicare for its iPhone users. Starting now in Australia, anyone that received two shots of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines is eligible to add a digital certificate to the Apple Wallet.

As first spotted by Tap Down Under, Australians just have to download the Express Plus Medicare app, which was recently updated with Apple Wallet support.

According to the website, there are two methods to add the COVID-19 digital certificate into the Apple Wallet: the first one is to access my.gov.au, tap on “Go to Medicare” in the COVID-19 vaccination status area, and then under the PDF link, you’ll find an “Add to Apple Wallet” button.

The other option is to download the Medicare app, log in with your myGov account, tap on “Immunization History,” and “View COVID-19 digital certificate.”

The digital certificate has your name, date of birth, document number, and when it started to be valid.

“This certificate shows your COVID-19 immunisation details as reported to the Australin Immunisation Register by your vaccination provider.”

With that, Australia is another country to give easier ways for its citizens to show that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The European Union also has a “COVID passport” that allows EU citizens to travel across the participating countries when they’re fully vaccinated.

