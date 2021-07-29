NHS app adds COVID Pass feature with Apple Wallet support

The England COVID-19 passport is now more convenient for iOS users. According to a report by BBC, the NHS app has brought support to the Apple Wallet.

People in England and Wales can now store their COVID Pass in the NHS app, which, among other things, is used for COVID vaccination records. The government says this can be used at events and venues in England but not for international travel.

You can show the vaccination records contained within your NHS COVID Pass as proof of your COVID-19 status when travelling abroad. In addition to your NHS COVID Pass, you will need to follow additional rules when travelling abroad.

For the European Union, on the other hand, the digital vaccine passport was released in June, allowing travelers from all 27 European Union countries to use their smartphone to prove that they have been vaccinated, have tested negative, or have recovered from COVID-19. It’s available for both iPhone and Android smartphones.

The increase of COVID-19 cases around the world, even in places where a great part of the population is vaccinated, has made governments step back and bring back some measures, such as wearing masks in public transportation or indoors.

In the US, some major tech companies are giving their workers the possibility to continue working from home. At Apple, the back-to-office campaign was pushed back to at least October, and masks are mandatory again for workers at its stores.

For the COVID passport in England, it’s important to note that it’s only available within the NHS app. The NHS COVID-19 app, for example, is used to inform whether you have COVID or not and ping other people you may have entered into contact with with the COVID-19 exposure notifications created in partnership with Apple and Google.

Update: An early version of this story mistakenly said the NHS app was for the UK but it’s for England and Wales.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: