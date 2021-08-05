Deals: Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro now $199 off, Apple Watch Leather Loop $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by up to $199 in savings on previous-generation iPad Pros. That’s alongside the official Apple Watch Leather Loop for $90 and this affordable Anker PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger at $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro models now up to $199 off

Various retailers are now taking as much as $199 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, starting at $699. At B&H, you can currently score the 12.9-inch 256GB model for $949, taking $150 off the going rate to match the second-best price of the year. Best Buy is also offering the full $199 in savings on Wi-Fi + Cellular models, as well.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with either 11 or 12.9 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Grab the official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band for $90

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band for $90. Serving as the very first discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while dishing out $9 in rare savings on this first-party accessory.

Apple’s Leather Loop band brings a premium Venezia leather to your wearable with a hand-crafted design. Alongside being compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, it sports a soft quilted design that hides magnets inside for getting the perfect fit on just about any wrist. If you’ve been looking to refresh the look of your Apple Watch with a band that’s as high-end as the wearable itself, this Leather Loop offering is certainly worth a look with today’s rare price cut.

Anker PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger is down to $12

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe Charger for $12. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 40% in savings, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date that comes within $2 of the all-time low. Living up to its lite naming scheme, this version of Anker’s MagSafe-compatible charger has a slim design that’s more lightweight than Apple’s official option. While it only delivers 7.5W of juice to an iPhone 12 series device, it’ll still magnetically snap to the back of your handset for an improved charging experience. A 5-foot USB-C cord rounds out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

