Apple now selling 8th-generation iPad in its Refurbished Store

Apple today began selling the 8th-generation iPad in its Refurbished Store, which was officially released in late 2020. Customers can now save up to $90 when buying the latest entry-level iPad model when compared to the retail price.

As noted by MacRumors, prices start at $279 for the refurbished Wi-Fi model with 32GB of storage, which costs $329 when purchased in the regular Apple Store. However, while Apple lists all 8th-generation iPad models in its Refurbished Store, only the Wi-Fi version with 128GB of storage is currently available, while the others are “out of stock.”

This, of course, changes as Apple makes more refurbished units available to customers. You can check all the prices below:

iPad 8 (32GB, Wi-Fi): $279

iPad 8 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $359

iPad 8 (32GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $389

iPad 8 (128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $469

The 8th-generation iPad was introduced in September 2020 with a 10.2-inch display, A12 Bionic chip, and support for the first generation Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. It also features an 8-megapixel rear camera capable of shooting videos in 1080p resolution.

The addition of the 8th-generation iPad to the Apple Refurbished Store follows the arrival of refurbished 2020 iPad Pro models earlier this week, which are also now available at lower prices.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country.

