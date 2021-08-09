2020 iPad Pro models now available from Apple Refurbished Store

If you’re looking for special iPad deals, Apple on Monday began selling the 2020 iPad Pro models in its Apple Refurbished Store. Customers can now buy a refurbished iPad Pro from the previous generation for as low as $609.

Although Apple no longer sells the 2020 iPad Pro as a new product, this represents $190 off when compared to this year’s entry-level iPad Pro model, which costs $799. There are multiple models available in different sizes, colors, and storage. Of course, discounts vary for each configuration.

For instance, the 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage can be purchased for $749 from the Apple Refurbished Store, $350 less than a brand new 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro with the same internal storage. You can some of the prices below:

Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $609

Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (256GB, Wi-Fi): $689

Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (512GB, Wi-Fi): $859

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB, Wi-Fi): $749

Refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (512GB, Wi-Fi): $999

The iPad Pro 2020 was introduced in March of last year with the A12Z Bionic chip and a dual-lens rear camera with LiDAR scanner for the first time on an iPad. While the 2021 iPad Pro offers some considerable improvements like the powerful M1 chip and Mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch models, the 2020 iPad Pro is still a great choice for those who want an iPad Pro without spending too much money.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website.

