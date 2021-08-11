Stacktrace Podcast 148: “Do you have a plan for Apple?”

- Aug. 11th 2021 7:24 am PT

0

John’s new iPad development setup, Rambo’s widget layout challenges, and Apple’s (lack of a strong) home device strategy. Also, managing deadlines, maintaining SwiftUI views across multiple system versions, and continuous integration.

