Stacktrace Podcast 148: “Do you have a plan for Apple?”

John’s new iPad development setup, Rambo’s widget layout challenges, and Apple’s (lack of a strong) home device strategy. Also, managing deadlines, maintaining SwiftUI views across multiple system versions, and continuous integration.
Accelerate app development with Firebase: Use Firebase’s backend services like Firestore, Cloud Storage, Authentication, and more to build serverless, secure apps at global scale. Get started now.
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Hosts
Links
- Publish
- Working Copy
- SwiftUI layout priorities
- Report: Apple lacks a ‘strong living room hardware strategy,’ still planning HomePod/Apple TV combo for 2023
- Klipsch The Fives
- fastlane
- Bitrise
- Jenkins
Subscribe
🟣 Apple Podcasts
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.