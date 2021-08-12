Apple releases Ted Lasso sticker pack for iMessage and Clips

The Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso now has its own iMessage Sticker Pack to easily share the Lasso spirit with friends. Animated stickers are also now available to download inside of the Clips app.

Although Apple hasn’t officially announced these new stickers, they appear to have been added to the App Store about a week ago.

Inconveniently, the iMessage stickers are not integrated into the TV app. Instead, fans of the show have to go to the iMessage App Store and seek out a third-party app from ‘Buck Design Inc.’. Unfortunately, this app also does not appear to be available to download in all regions.

Apple has launched iMessage sticker packs for other TV+ shows in the same awkward fashion before, including Dickinson and Snoopy in Space. This is the first time that TV+ content has shown up in the Clips app though.

Apple Stores are also currently handing out free sets of physical Ted Lasso stickers as promotional material for the show. Ted Lasso airs exclusively on Apple TV+. Season two runs through October, with a new episode released each week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: