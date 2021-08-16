iCloud for Windows updated with new password manager app

Apple is today updating its iCloud app for Windows users, finally bringing a new password manager app. Learn everything new about version 12.5.

This new password manager app is available with this update and allows users to access and manage their iCloud passwords on their Windows computers. They can add, edit, copy and paste, delete, or look up any usernames or passwords saved to their iCloud Keychain.

With the app, users can keep their photos up to date across all devices, including their PCs. They can also create Shared Albums and invite others to add their own photos, videos, and comments.

To install iCloud for Windows, users need Windows 10 version 18362.145 or higher, and Windows 10 version 18362.145 or higher.

Overall, iCloud for Windows includes:

iCloud Photos

iCloud Drive

iCloud Passwords

iCloud Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Bookmarks

Although it’s in version 12.5, the iCloud for Windows app has only been available for three years on the Microsoft App Store. At that time, Apple wrote:

The new iCloud for Windows app introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the same Windows technology that also powers OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature, enabling users to be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS.

Download iCloud for Windows via the Microsoft Store for free.

