In a post on the Windows blog, Apple and Microsoft today announced the availability of a new iCloud for Windows application. The new application is available in the Microsoft Store and allows users to access iCloud features such as iCloud Drive, Photos, and more.

iCloud has been available on Windows for a while now, but this marks the first time the app has been offered via the Microsoft Store. The new version also includes enhancements to iCloud Drive, which is now powered by Microsoft’s Cloud Sync Engine:

The new iCloud for Windows app introduces a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users powered by the same Windows technology that also powers OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature, enabling users to be more productive offline on mobile devices and quickly share files on iOS.

Furthermore, Apple notes in an updated support document about iCloud for Windows that iCloud Drive on Windows 10 can initiate shared files and optimize files. You can also pin files and folders locally:

If you use iCloud for Windows 10, you can use iCloud Drive to initiate shared files or to optimize files. You can also pin files or folders locally so they don’t optimize back to iCloud, and access shared photo streams and improved iCloud Photo Library support. Other than the improved iCloud Drive functionality, much of the iCloud experience remains the same for Windows users with today’s release. You can access iCloud Photos, use Shared Albums, keep Mail, Contacts, Calendars, and Reminders synced, and more. You can also manage iCloud storage, and upgrade that storage, through iCloud for Windows. This is, however, the first time that iCloud for Windows has been available through the Microsoft Store. This comes after Microsoft Office launched in the Mac App Store earlier this year. Download iCloud for Windows via the Microsoft Store for free.

