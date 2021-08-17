Apple now selling refurbished 24-inch iMac in the UK

Four months after being released, the 24-inch iMac with M1 chip is now available as a refurbished option from the Apple Store in the UK. Currently, two 24-inch models are being sold — one in pink and another in green. Users can get up to £220.00 (around $300) of discount.

The refurbished pink 24-inch iMac features the M1 chip, with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and two Thunderbolt ports. Users can buy this Mac for £1,059, a £190 discount.

Another option is the refurbished 24-inch iMac in green with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, Gigabit Ethernet, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3 ports, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. This one is available for £1,229.00, with a £220 discount.

Apple says all refurbished products have a rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale, covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty and 14-day returns policy.

Users can still purchase the product with Apple Care, although engraving and gift wrap are not available for refurbished products.

The 24-inch iMac is Apple’s first redesign in over a decade. With a bigger 24-inch screen, it’s available in seven different colors and features Apple’s own silicon, the M1.

This iMac also has a 1080p camera, matching-colors Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad.

As for now, the 24-inch iMac is not available as a refurbished option in the US store, but UK users can find it here.

For US users, the M1 Mac mini is already available for quite some time as a refurbished option.

