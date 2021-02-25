Apple now selling refurbished M1 Mac mini, some iMac models currently unavailable

Following the arrival of the M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air in the Apple Refurbished Store, Apple today began selling the refurbished M1 Mac mini. Customers can now get all three Macs with M1 chip in the Refurbished Store at a discounted price.

The cheapest model of the refurbished M1 Mac mini currently available has 256GB SSD storage and 16GB RAM. While this model is priced at $899, you can now buy the same model in the Apple Refurbished Store for $759 — a $140 discount.

Apple is now offering five different refurbished models of the M1 Mac mini, which you can check out below:

$759 (down from $899): M1 Mac mini with 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM

M1 Mac mini with 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM $929 (down from $1099): M1 Mac mini with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM

M1 Mac mini with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM $929 (down from $1099): M1 Mac mini with 1TB SSD and 8GB RAM

M1 Mac mini with 1TB SSD and 8GB RAM $1099 (down from $1299): M1 Mac mini with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM

M1 Mac mini with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM $1439 (down from $1699): M1 Mac mini with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

Some iMac models currently unavailable

On a related note, MacRumors noted that some models of the 21.5-inch 4K iMac are currently unavailable from Apple. Models with 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage are out of stock, although the base model with 256GB of storage is still available.

It’s unclear whether Apple is just facing supply issues or whether the shortage is related to the launch of new iMacs. Recent rumors have suggested that Apple will announce new iMacs sometime this year with a new colorful Pro Display XDR-inspired design and Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel processors.

