Apple begins selling first refurbished M1 MacBook Airs, save up to $250

One day after it started selling the refurbished M1 MacBook Pro, Apple has also now started selling the M1 MacBook Air via its Certified Refurbished store. The M1 MacBook Air starts at $849 in refurbished condition, a savings of $150.

In total, Apple is selling five different configurations of the M1 MacBook Air via its refurbished store available in gold, silver, and space gray color options.

$849 (down from $999): M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD

M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256GB SSD $1019 (down from $1199): M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 256GB SSD

M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 256GB SSD $1059 (down from $1249): M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 512GB SSD

M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 512GB SSD $1229 (down from $1449): M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD

M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 512GB SSD $1399 (down from $1649): M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB unified memory, 1TB SSD

As with all refurbished Apple products, the company highlights that refurbished M1 MacBook Air units have gone through a “rigorous” refurbishment process, while you also get a one-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy

AppleCare product can be purchased

Apple’s supply and availability can fluctuate wildly, and the company generally has few units available. If you’ve been waiting for Apple refurbished M1 Macs, we recommend buying sooner rather than later.

If you’d rather have one in brand new condition for the same price, keep an eye on 9to5Toys for the latest and greatest deals from Apple and other retailers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: