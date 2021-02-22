First M1 MacBook Pros now available from Apple Refurbished Store

If you were waiting for a great discount before buying a new M1 Mac, Apple has begun selling the M1 MacBook Pro for the first time in the Apple Refurbished Store. Customers can save up to $230 when buying a refurbished Mac M1 compared to the retail price.

While the base model of the MacBook Pro M1 starts at $1,299, you can now find the same model for $1,099 in the Apple Refurbished Store. This model comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and is available in both Space Gray and Silver colors.

There are also other Refurbished models available with 16GB RAM or 512GB SSD for $1,269 — while a brand new unit costs $1,499 at Apple. Unfortunately, there are no refurbished units of the new M1 MacBook Air or M1 Mac mini available yet.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, all units undergo Apple’s stringent quality refurbishment process. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with all original accessories and a one-year limited warranty.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website.

