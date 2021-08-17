Apple Pay launches in Qatar, Chile could be next

Apple Pay is further expanding, this time to Qatar. With QNB bank, the country joins a list of more than 60 regions supporting Apple’s own payment system. According to a support page by QNB, users with a credit, debit, or prepaid card can add them through the QNB Mobile Banking app and start using Apple Pay.

Users just need to follow these steps:

Log in to QNB Mobile Banking App on your Apple device

Select “Cards/Apple Pay” menu and select your preferred QNB credit, debit or prepaid card to provision into the service

You will be redirected to Apple Pay Wallet to follow the registration steps

Once the card digitization steps are completed, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen

You can learn more about how to add your QNB card to the service here.

In the Americas, Apple could be preparing a major expansion since, last week, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Costa Rica could be the first Central American country to receive Apple Pay support with BAC Credomatic bank. Now, according to Chilean blog Pisapapeles, Chile could be the second country in South America to support the payment system.

While Itaú bank appears to be readying to support the service in Chile (it was the bank that introduced the service in Brazil a few years ago), it seems that Banco BICE is also preparing to launch Apple’s payment system there.

A Twitter user was able to find a new setting on the Wallet & Apple Pay section on his iPhone. Another one, after talking to BICE, discovered that the bank is readying Apple’s payment system launch.

Is Apple Pay available in your region already? If so, how often do you use the service? Tell us in the comment section below.

