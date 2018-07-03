Apple Pay to support two new banks in Brazil tomorrow

Apple Pay is continuing to expand internationally. The service recently launched in Poland and Norway and is constantly adding new banks, including in the US where it supports a ton of banks and credit unions. This week, Apple Pay is picking up two new banks in Brazil.

Launched in Brazil on April 4th after being promised by Tim Cook during Apple’s Q1 earnings call, Apple Pay is only available for clients of Itaú with MasterCard or Visa credit cards. Sources from the bank mentioned support for debit cards should be coming soon, with no definite time frame.

Tomorrow, two new banks will be joining Apple’s mobile payment solution: Bradesco and Banco do Brasil (via MacMagazine). The two banks are very popular, which should bring the usage of Apple Pay up considerably. This information is confirmed by many reports of users who’ve been able to register their credit cards from those banks in Wallet.

Users report that only Visa cards are working at the moment and since the bank’s apps are not updated yet, activation can’t be completed. The information about Bradesco joining Apple Pay was known for a while after a user was able to register his card in mid June.

