Apple Pay reportedly expanding to Poland tomorrow, 8 banks expected at launch

Apple Pay is reportedly rolling out in Poland as early as tomorrow, June 19.

As reported by Polish blog Cashless.pl, the service will be landing in Poland this week with the following banks: Alior, BGŻ BNP Paribas, BZ WBK, Getin, mBank, Nest Bank, Pekao and Raiffeisen Polbank.

While not confirmed, the report says that more banks will be added in September, which may include PKO BP, Poland’s largest retail bank.

In May, Apple added support for its mobile payment service in Ukraine. The company has also been aggressively adding support for more banks in the United States, and several other countries.

Apple CEO Tim Cook mentioned earlier this year that Apple Pay would be rolling out to several countries in the coming months, which included Poland.

Apple Pay is supported on iPhone 6 or later, any variation of Apple Watch, iPads with Touch ID, and the MacBook Pros with Touch Bar. With iPhone and Apple Watch, you’re able to make contactless payments in-store in addition to online and in-apps. With iPads and MacBook Pros you’re able to use the service online in addition to supported apps.

