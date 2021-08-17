Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge scheduled for August 28 to celebrate national parks

Apple has set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for August 28 to “appreciate the beauty of national parks all over the world.” Apple Watch users can earn the achievement by completing a hike, walk, wheelchair workout, or run at least one mile.

Apple says:

Let’s take a day to appreciate the beauty of national parks all over the world. On August 28, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6 km) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workouts service that offers a variety of different categories of content as well as Time To Walk workouts.

Apple Watch users will be notified about this new Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off. Will you be taking part in this challenge? Let us know down in the comments!









FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: