Apple now selling refurbished 24-inch iMac in the UK and US [U]

- Aug. 19th 2021 7:04 am PT

0

Update: Two days after start selling the 24-inch iMac as a refurbished product in the UK, US customers can also buy one of the new Macs at a lower price, up to $260 in discount here.

Four months after being released, the 24-inch iMac with M1 chip is now available as a refurbished option from the Apple Store in the UK. Currently, two 24-inch models are being sold — one in pink and another in green. Users can get up to £220.00 (around $300) of discount.

The refurbished pink 24-inch iMac features the M1 chip, with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and two Thunderbolt ports. Users can buy this Mac for £1,059, a £190 discount.

Another option is the refurbished 24-inch iMac in green with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, Gigabit Ethernet, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3 ports, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. This one is available for £1,229.00, with a £220 discount.

Apple says all refurbished products have a rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale, covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty and 14-day returns policy.

Users can still purchase the product with Apple Care, although engraving and gift wrap are not available for refurbished products.

The 24-inch iMac is Apple’s first redesign in over a decade. With a bigger 24-inch screen, it’s available in seven different colors and features Apple’s own silicon, the M1.

This iMac also has a 1080p camera, matching-colors Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad.

As for now, the 24-inch iMac is not available as a refurbished option in the US store, but UK users can find it here.

For US users, the M1 Mac mini is already available for quite some time as a refurbished option.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iMac

iMac

Originally released in 1998, the iMac is Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. The current version (2019 model) offers 21.5" and 27" 4K and 5K displays.

About the Author