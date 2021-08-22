Apple to launch iPad 9 in September, considering Titanium finish for new models

As we approach September, new rumors about Apple’s next gadgets become even more regular. Now, a report claims that Apple will launch iPad 9 next month and that will help boost its tablets shipments up to 60 million units.

A story by DigiTimes (via iMore), say the next iPad 9 won’t have “significant design changes” but will help Apple boost its overall iPad shipments:

“Apple’s 9th-generation inexpensive iPad slated for launch in September may not come with significant design changes, but is still expected to boost Apple’s overall iPad shipments to as many as 60 million units this year, according to industry sources…“

In our exclusive story about the new iPad mini, 9to5Mac’s Chance Miller was able to get a tidbit about the upcoming iPad base model:

Apple is also planning a new version of the entry-level iPad, codenamed J181, with an A13 chip inside. The current 10.2-inch entry-level iPad is powered by the A12 Bionic chip, so this would represent a notable jump in performance for Apple’s most affordable tablet.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter last week, also said that Apple plans a new ninth-generation iPad, geared towards students, with a thinner form factor and faster processor.

DigiTimes report also claims that Apple is considering using a Titanium chassis for future iPads but the tech isn’t economical enough for use right now.

“The new iPad will also equip with aluminum-alloy chassis that will be processed by PVD. The sources also revealed that Apple is also considering equipping iPads with titanium-based metal chassis, but the high costs for doing so may not be economical at the moment.”

Not only that, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company is planning more changes to its tablet lines. Apple wants to bring OLED to the iPad Air and for the next few years, the company plans to add microLED to the iPad Pro and other products, as the technology gets more affordable.

As we still have to wait for Apple to announce all of its events and products, there are lots of things to be unveiled: new iPhones, iPads, Macs, and AirPods.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: