Thursday’s best deals: Apple Watch SE $59 off, Sonos Roam Speaker $111, more

All of the best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by $59 off Apple Watch SE models. That’s alongside a rare discount on the Sonos Roam Speaker at $111 and elago’s Game Boy-themed Apple Watch stand at $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $59 with these Apple Watch SE deals

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models starting at $269. Leading the way is the 44mm GPS + Cellular offering at $300. Down from the usual $359 going rate, you’re looking at $59 in savings while marking a new all-time low in the process that’s also $10 under our previous mention. Over at B&H, you’ll find several of the offers matched, which also includes the Nike+ models, as well.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 6, but in a more affordable package. You’ll, of course, still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission, though, is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. If the rumored Series 7 launching next month isn’t doing much for you, going with these discounts is a great way to cash in ahead of time.

Sonos Roam sees rare refurb discount down to new low of $111

Best Buy is now offering the Sonos Roam Portable Smart Speaker for $111 in refurbished condition. Marking one of the very first discounts since launching earlier this year, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $58 in savings from the usual price tag.

Delivering many of the usual Sonos perks in the brand’s most compact and portable offering yet, the Roam speaker arrives with a battery-powered and IP67 waterproof design that can serenade you for 10 hours at a time. Its small footprint can still dish out rich sound, complete with Trueplay for adjusting playback to your space. There’s also both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to access its onboard Alexa and Google integration. You can dive into our hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect.

elago’s Nintendo Game Boy-themed Apple Watch stand is $13

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its W5 Apple Watch Stand for $13. Normally fetching $16, you’re looking at nearly 20% in savings, with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and the lowest since back in November of last year.

Sporting a nightstand-friendly home to refuel your Apple Watch, elago’s W5 stand arrives with a unique design and soft silicone build that won’t scratch your wearable. Drawing inspiration from a Nintendo Game Boy, the dock is about as novel as you’ll find while still delivering the added functionality of using Nightstand mode.

