Another leaker corroborates Apple Watch Series 7 coming in new 45mm size

Earlier this week, an anonymous user identified as UnclePan shared on Weibo some details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 which, according to him, will be released in 41mm and 45mm. Now another leaker corroborates that same information with a sketchy photo showing a piece of an Apple Watch band with the “45mm” label on it.

The image comes from DuanRui, who has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks. The user shared on Twitter an image of what looks like the Leather Loop band for the Apple Watch. However, instead of “44mm,” this watch band is labeled “45mm.”

While this image could easily be a fake, there’s a reason to believe that it is in fact a watch band made for the next generation Apple Watch.

We’ve been hearing rumors for a while now about how Apple Watch Series 7 will have a completely new design with flat edges and updated displays. However, a recent rumor has suggested that Apple will slightly increase the size of the Apple Watch displays from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm, respectively.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Apple Watch case will get bigger. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in June that the Apple Watch Series 7 display will have thinner bezels, which is in line with rumors of a slightly larger display. UnclePan also said that the watch bands from previous versions of the Apple Watch will still be compatible with the new Apple Watch Series 7 design.

Prior to the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple offered the Apple Watch in 38mm and 42mm versions. Even with the new design, the old watch bands remained compatible with Series 4 and later, so the same may be true this time with Series 7.

Apple is expected to introduce Apple Watch Series 7 along with the iPhone 13 lineup in September.

