PSA: Here’s what to do if you can’t open TestFlight links in macOS

Apple earlier this week released TestFlight for macOS, which lets developers easily provide beta versions of their apps to users outside the App Store. However, since TestFlight for macOS is still beta software, some users have been experiencing problems when trying to open app links after being invited to join a beta program.

If you can’t open TestFlight links in macOS, read on as we describe some steps that may help you.

According to affected users, sometimes the TestFlight app doesn’t open when they click on a link from a TestFlight invitation, so they can’t download and install the beta app. The universal link, which is responsible for redirecting users to a certain app, is not working properly for TestFlight yet — so that’s why clicking on the link doesn’t result in the expected action.

Luckily, two different workarounds have already been discovered to let users open TestFlight links in macOS. The first is quite simple and consists of just holding Command and dragging the URL from the Safari address bar to the TestFlight icon in the Dock. This should make the app recognize the invitation link.

If this doesn’t work for you, the second workaround may be your best option:

Copy the TestFlight invitation link Paste the link into Safari’s address bar Replace the “https” by “itms-beta” Press Return

For me it sometimes helps to: 1. Copy the TestFlight invitation URL

2. Paste the URL in the address field of a browser

3. Replace the scheme “https” by “itms-beta”

4. Hit the Return key (to add Apps to TestFlight for macOS) — Rob (@_prosumer_) August 26, 2021

Of course, Apple will probably soon fix this problem in a future TestFlight update for macOS. You can download TestFlight for Mac on the Apple Developer website. It requires a Mac running macOS Monterey. You can read our original article below.

