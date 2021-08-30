Hyper unveils new clamp-style USB-C hubs for 24-inch M1 iMac in matching colors

The popular accessory maker Hyper is out with its latest HyperDrive USB hub, this time designed exclusively for the 24-inch M1 iMac. The new HyperDrive 5-in-1 and HyperDrive 6-in-1 Hubs clamp to the front of your M1 iMac, and include multiple USB-A and USB-C ports.

Like other M1-powered Macs, the new M1 iMac is somewhat limited in terms of connectivity. The base model iMac features two USB-C ports, while the higher-end models feature four USB-C ports. Earlier this month, Satechi unveiled its new USB-C clamp hub for the M1 iMac, and now Hyper is out with its own take on a similar accessory.

The new M1 iMac-exclusive HyperDrive is available in two configurations: 5-in-1 and 6-in-1. Here are the specs on the 5-in-1 Hub:

5 ports: 2 x USB-C 5Gbps data 2 x USB-A 5Gbps data 1 x USB-A 5Gbps data, 7.5W charging

MSRP: $49.99

And here are the specs on the HyperDrive 6-in-1:

6 ports 4K 60Hz HDMI MicroSD UHS-I SD UHS-I USB-C 10Gbps data USB-A 10Gbps data USB-A 10Gbps data, 7.5W charging

MSRP: $79.99

Notably, the HyperDrive hub for the iMac is available in seven different colors to match Apple’s design for the new iMac. This is a notable differentiator between Hyper’s offering and Satechi’s offering, which is only available in silver and blue.

Hyper explains:

The new HyperDrive hubs expand the iMac’s capabilities by providing easy frontal access to USB-C/USB-A ports (with the 5-in-1) and MicroSD/SD memory card and HDMI external display support (with the 6-in-1) The USB-C hubs are designed to be an extension of the iMac by securely clamping to the bottom of the iMac display and include seven color matching faceplates to blend seamlessly with the iMac’s design. Installation is safe and easy with a turn knob to clamp system that requires no tools and a soft touch interior finish that protects the iMac surface.

You can order the new HyperDrive 5-in-1 and HyperDrive 6-in-1 Hubs for the M1 iMac from Hyper’s website today. The 5-in-1 model goes for $49.99, while the 6-in-1 goes for $79.99.

