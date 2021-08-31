Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 6 for developers [U: Public beta too]

macOS Monterey beta 6 is now available for developers. As we move closer to a fall release one big feature we haven’t seen fully available to test is Universal Control. With macOS Monterey beta 4, Apple said in the release notes that Universal Control had been enabled before the mention was quickly pulled. We’ll see if Universal Control arrives in beta 6 along with any other changes.

Update 8/31: Apple has made the most recent macOS Monterey beta available for public testers.

Update 8/30: No mention of Universal Control in the beta 6 release notes.

macOS Monterey beta 6 is showing up now via OTA for developers and public beta testers already enrolled. You can also download it from Apple’s Developer website (and public beta website) if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, and more.

In the third beta, Apple made some notable changes to the default Safari experience, and in the fourth beta, it enabled Live Text on Intel Macs along with a Universal Control fakeout.

macOS Monterey beta 6

With the first five Monterey betas, the anticipated Universal Control feature hasn’t been fully available. But after a false start with beta four, beta 6 could officially bring the ability to test the exciting feature.

However, beta 5 did bring the ability to partially enable Universal Control, read more on how to do that here:

As always, it’s a bad idea to install betas like this on your primary machine with bugs and performance issues being common, so use a secondary Mac if at all possible.

Notice anything new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

