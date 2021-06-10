Want to check out everything new in macOS Monterey like Universal Control, FaceTime’s SharePlay, the new Focus mode, Shortcuts app, Live Text, all-new Safari, and more? Read along for how to install macOS Monterey developer beta.

Apple unveiled the next major version of macOS at its WWDC21 keynote and made the developer beta available to test on Mac. Meanwhile, the first public beta of macOS 12 Monterey will arrive in July.

The exciting Universal Control feature is not available in the first macOS Monterey developer beta, but hopefully we’ll see that show up soon.

If you want to install the iOS 15 beta as well, we’ve got a detailed guide on that here.

How to install macOS Monterey developer beta

Keep in mind it’s best to use a secondary Mac to install macOS Monterey beta since performance and reliability issues are common. And here’s the full list of Macs compatible with new software.

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that here (runs $99/year). Otherwise, you can wait for the free public beta program that will launch in July.

Make a fresh backup of your Mac in case you want to downgrade your device at any point On your Mac, head to Apple’s Developer website Click Account in the top right corner and sign in if you’re not already Now click the two-line icon in the top left corner, choose Downloads and make sure the “Operating Systems” tab is selected at the top Click Install Profile next to the macOS Monterey beta Head to your Downloads folder and you should see the macOS beta Access Utility Double-click it to mount the utility disk image, now double-click the Access Utility.pkg to install the macOS beta profile on your Mac The System Preferences > Software Update window should launch automatically with the macOS 12 beta appearing, click Upgrade Now to download the update (almost 12GB in size) When the download is complete, you’ll see a new window to install macOS Monterey, click Continue Follow the prompts to finish the beta installation

Here’s how the process looks to install macOS Monterey beta for developers:













