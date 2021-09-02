Apple acknowledges ongoing iCloud Mail outage for some users

-

Instagram isn’t the only online service experiencing an outage this morning. Apple has acknowledged an ongoing issue with iCloud Mail as well.

Apple says “some users are affected” by the outage and “may be unable to send, receive, or access mail.” The iCloud status board only lists Mail as experiencing issues, however, so all other services should be working as expected.

At the time of writing, the outage has been listed for just over two hours. We’ll update our coverage when Apple green lights iCloud Mail as fully back online.

In the meantime, you may experience turbulence when trying to use your Apple email account today. You can also check for updates on Apple online service outages here.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

About the Author

Report: Apple Watch Series 7 production to ramp up this...
iPhone market share falls to 4th place ahead of iPhone ...
First Apple Store in Changsha, China, opens Saturday [G...
Apps used by children must meet new UK privacy standard...
US states and cities ranked by 5G speeds and availabili...
Readdle’s Documents X app for iOS gets major update w...
Apple Design Award winner Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for ...
Another hint indicates Apple Pay is coming soon to Cost...
Show More Comments

Related

Report: Apple Watch Series 7 production to ramp up this month, M1X MacBook Pros in October/November

iPhone market share falls to 4th place ahead of iPhone 13 launch

First Apple Store in Changsha, China, opens Saturday [Gallery]

Apps used by children must meet new UK privacy standards from today

US states and cities ranked by 5G speeds and availability in new Opensignal report

Readdle’s Documents X app for iOS gets major update with UI changes, Smart Actions, more

Apple Design Award winner Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids launches new ‘Forest’ toy

Another hint indicates Apple Pay is coming soon to Costa Rica