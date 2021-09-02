Apple acknowledges ongoing iCloud Mail outage for some users

Instagram isn’t the only online service experiencing an outage this morning. Apple has acknowledged an ongoing issue with iCloud Mail as well.

Apple says “some users are affected” by the outage and “may be unable to send, receive, or access mail.” The iCloud status board only lists Mail as experiencing issues, however, so all other services should be working as expected.

At the time of writing, the outage has been listed for just over two hours. We’ll update our coverage when Apple green lights iCloud Mail as fully back online.

In the meantime, you may experience turbulence when trying to use your Apple email account today. You can also check for updates on Apple online service outages here.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: