Readdle’s Documents X app for iOS gets major update with UI changes, Smart Actions, more

Readdle is out with a big update for its popular Documents iOS app, now called Documents X. The major release offers new Smart Actions to speed up your workflows, a fresh UI more consistent with iOS, and faster access to your cloud storage.

Readdle detailed the Documents X release in a blog post this morning:

TL;DR. Readdle launches Documents X – the super app that lets you do anything with your files. The new Documents X makes you faster than ever, bringing Smart Actions to speed up your workflow and a fresh redesigned experience.

Here’s how Readdle describes the new Smart Actions:

That’s why we built Smart Actions. Think of them as smart contextual shortcuts. Once you perform any action such as uploading a file or scanning a document, Documents suggests the best next action to take.

And Readdle says all the smart suggestions are “contextual and natively integrated into the interface, so they don’t distract your focus and help you fly through your tasks.”

For the UI redesign, the focus was on attention to detail and consistency with iOS. And when it comes to managing multiple cloud accounts within Documents X, Readdle says they’re all just “one tap away.”

Documents had a dedicated “Connections” tab, where you could find all your cloud services. Every time when you needed to hop between your Dropbox and Google Drive accounts, you had to move back to this tab. We eliminated this extra step and placed all your clouds in “My Files.” From now on, your files are literally one tap away.

Check out a quick look at the all-new productivity app below. Documents X is a free download from the App Store with in-app purchases to unlock all of the advanced features.

