Cibo is a new iOS app to scan menus and help you decide what to eat when traveling abroad

Did you ever have trouble understanding a restaurant menu because it was in a different language or didn’t have a picture of the food? Cibo, a new app for iOS developed by Jordi Bruin, wants to help you with that.

Cibo launched this weekend and has a simple goal: help you quickly search for photos of food menu items by selecting them with your camera. The developer explained how he had the idea to create this app:

“Last week I was on holiday in Italy and I obviously went to a lot of restaurants. I don’t speak Italian, so I ended up googling a lot of the dishes to see what they would look like. That got annoying pretty fast so I made Cibo, an app to help you figure out what’s for dinner!”

Cibo uses AR and real-time text recognition to highlight dishes on the menu. Just point your phone at the menu and tap the dish you want to see pictures of. In photo mode, you can swipe between the different dishes on the menu.

The interesting thing is that you can select the color of the menu on the settings of Cibo, so you’ll only highlight the food’s information.

The app supports translation for eight languages as of now: English, Danish, Dutch, German, Italian, Romanian, French and Spanish. Users can choose whether to use Google or Bing to search for images.

According to Bruin, Cibo doesn’t track any data and doesn’t contain ads. The app is free to download here on the App Store, but it features in-app purchases. Users can scan up to 50 menu items for free. Afterwards, they can make an in-app purchase of $1.99 or equivalent in your local currency to perform unlimited scans.

