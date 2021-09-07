Carriers ramp up marketing ahead of iPhone 13 event and release

With iPhone 13 rumored to launch this month, it’s not only Apple customers who are eager to know more about the company’s upcoming iPhone. UK carrier Sky is also betting that “the next generation is about to land” as it’s asking people to pre-register to its website to get all info on the “upcoming big announcement.”

Sky tweeted a few days ago (via MacRumors) that, “We think it’s time to treat yourself to something new.” Then, it asks its customers to register their interest in getting all the info on the “upcoming announcement.”

On the website, here’s what the carrier teases:

“Sign up now to be the first to get all the info on the upcoming big announcement. Register before 14 September to get access to an exclusive Sky Mobile offer.”

What is important to notice here is that even if Apple announces its event for next Tuesday, this necessarily doesn’t mean Sky knows anything about the upcoming iPhone 13.

As rumors and leakers suggest that the iPhone 13 event could be announced on September 7, based on past event dates, it’s only natural that carriers want to take advantage of the possibility as well.

Sometimes, they do offer special discounts for those pre-registered to get a new iPhone. According to the latest rumors, iPhone 13 will be available in four sizes, will have a smaller notch for the first time since the iPhone X, 120Hz refresh rate support, the A15 Bionic processor, and better camera sensors.

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple is likely to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7, which is rumored to have a new flat design and new sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

Apple could also announce AirPods 3 with a similar design to the AirPods Pro but without the ear tips, and premium functions as ANC and Transparency mode.

Don’t forget to check out our full roundup of what to expect from Apple’s September event here and stay tuned to the invitation for the event.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: