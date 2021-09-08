Aqara Matter support added to M1S and M2 hubs; will support sensors, switches, and more

-
HomeKit
Aqara Matter support added to M1S and M2 hubs

Aqara Matter support has been added to two of its existing hubs, which upgrades them to the HomeKit-compatible connectivity standard for smart home devices. Updating the hubs will provide Matter connectivity to much of the company’s product range, including sensors, switches, and plugs.

The company says that Matter compatibility is coming first to two hubs, the Aqara M1S and M2

Background

Matter is an open-source secure connectivity standard for smart home devices. Originally known as CHIP (Connected Home over IP), more than 200 companies support it, including Apple.

Matter has two key benefits. First, it’s a royalty-free way for any smart home device to gain compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Weave ecosystems. This removes one of the barriers to HomeKit compatibility.

Second, any Matter-compatible device can relay signals around the home, so if you have a hub at one end of your home and a device at the other end of your home, and not enough signal strength to reach it, any Matter device between the two can relay the command.

Apple first announced its support for the standard back in 2019, with the name change occurring earlier this year.

Aqara Matter support

Aqara made the announcement today.

Aqara, a provider for smart home products, today announces its commitment to Matter, a new connectivity standard for IoT devices. The Company plans to provide global consumers a variety of Matter-compatible products. As the first step, Aqara will integrate Matter into its existing hubs – Aqara M1S and M2 – through a software update (OTA). The updated Aqara M2 and M1S hubs will enable certain new and existing Aqara child devices to be compatible with Matter*.

The first Matter-compatible Aqara child devices will include the latest sensors, wall switches, and smart plugs. Integration of Matter will not disrupt current Aqara smart homes as users will continue to enjoy the same features and benefits of Aqara’s existing Zigbee devices […]

The OTA update for the Aqara M2 and M1S hubs will be available shortly after the Matter rollout. According to the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Matter certification program and the first Matter-certified devices are expected to be available in the first half of 2022. As part of the Matter Working Group, Aqara has been actively monitoring the latest Matter developments and specifications to ensure a seamless launch next year.

The asterisk simply references the fact that not all Aqara devices support Matter.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework that lets you control connected accessories from your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Siri.

About the Author

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

NordVPN

Apple Watch Series 3

Thinka launches the first certified HomeKit controller ...
HomeKit Weekly: This HomeKit floor lamp from Meross imp...
Eve Thermo latest HomeKit-compatible product to get Thr...
Philips Hue Spotify integration from today; new Hue lig...
Nanoleaf HomeKit lights get Thread border router suppor...
Apple-backed ‘Matter’ smart home standard d...
HomeKit Weekly: Eve Aqua automates outdoor watering wit...
HomeKit Weekly: Eve Room tracks indoor air quality with...
Show More Comments

Related

Eve Thermo latest HomeKit-compatible product to get Thread support

Apple-backed ‘Matter’ smart home standard delayed to 2022

Thinka launches the first certified HomeKit controller for Z-Wave

HomeKit Weekly: The new Eve Weather brings Thread support for tracking your local weather

Ikea promises HomeKit support for its new smart air purifiers

Monday’s best deals: Apple AirPods Pro $180, Satechi sitewide, Apple Watch Series 6, more

Comment: Apple TV needs its HomePod mini moment

Deals: New 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro $100 off, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, AirTag and HomeKit gear, more