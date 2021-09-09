Unable to share an Apple Music song to Instagram Stories? Here’s how to fix it

Over the past few days, Apple Music users have been complaining that they are seemingly no longer able to share songs on Instagram Stories. Here’s the fix for this bug.

At first, you may think it could be related to those testing iOS 15, but it’s also affecting iOS 14 users. When you try to share an Apple Music song to Instagram Stories, you’ll see a tab for you to share a song with a friend instead.

Fortunately, there’s a fix for this bug:

Choose an Apple Music song;

Tap the three dot icon, then Share Song;

Swipe until you see the “More” option, then click it;

Choose the second Instagram icon;

Now you can share the song to your Story.

The ability to share an Apple Music song to Instagram Stories exists over a year. It launched with iOS 13.4.5 and is really helpful so users don’t need to screenshot what they’re listening to, then share on Instagram.

The good part of this bug is that you can choose whether you want to share a song with one of your friends over Instagram or on Stories.

Did you manage to post an Apple Music in Instagram Stories again? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: