Apple Trade In adds iPhone 12 models: up to $790 for 12 Pro Max

Apple Trade In is one of the best ways to trade in your old device, and every year, Apple waits until the newest iPhone models are announced before accepting models from the previous year. Apple just added iPhone 12 models to the trade in program.
Prices are as follows:
- iPhone 12 Mini: Up to $400
- iPhone 12: Up to $530
- iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $640
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $790
While Apple Trade In doesn’t always offer the top values for older phones, they do tend to be the most forgiving about hitting all the requirements for being in “good condition”. Their requirements are as follows:
Good condition (max value) if all of the following apply:
- It turns on and functions normally
- All the buttons work
- The cameras work
- The body is free of dents and scratches
- The touchscreen and back glass are undamaged
Some other trade in sites might have higher requirements to qualify for various tiers of condition, although Apple’s “good condition” requirements are generally similar to those from others like Decluttr, MyPhones Unlimited, and Gazelle.
Keep scrolling for a look at all the various trade in values from our other partners, and be sure to read our full checklist for tips on what to do before trading in your old iPhone:
Top iPhone 12 trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $363 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $370 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $454 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $471 cash (64GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $500 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $594 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
Top iPhone 12 Pro trade-in values
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $470 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $345 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $376 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Gazelle: $499 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $600 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $640 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
- Decluttr: $760 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?
