Apple introduced eSIM support on iPhone with iPhone XR and iPhone XS in 2018. However, while you can use a regular SIM and an eSIM simultaneously, there was no way to use two eSIMs simultaneously — until now. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro feature dual eSIM support for the first time.

The new capability was confirmed by Apple on the iPhone 13 specs webpage. There, Apple says that iPhone 13 models support Dual SIM using both regular SIM and eSIM and “Dual eSIM,” as the company calls it. If you check the webpage of the iPhone 12 or previous generations, only combined Dual SIM support is mentioned.

These are the SIM support specifications for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Dual SIM (nano‑SIM and eSIM)

Dual eSIM support

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are not compatible with existing micro-SIM cards.

During the event, Apple also mentioned that iPhone 13 models have support for more 5G bands, which should enable the new faster network in more countries.

Pre-orders of the new iPhone 13 will begin on Friday, September 17, with the official launch coming a week later on September 24. For more information about the iPhone 13 pre-order, check Apple’s website.

