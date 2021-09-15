iPhone 13 tidbits: Redesigned packaging, RAM amounts, more

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro were officially unveiled yesterday, packing the new A15 chip inside, camera upgrades, and more. Head below as we round up some of the latest tidbits, including details on packaging changes, battery percentage, and RAM amounts…

Packaging changes

One interesting change with the iPhone 13 lineup this year is that Apple has redesigned the packaging. Apple marketing VP Greg Joswiak says that Apple was able to “redesign the packaging” to eliminate the plastic wrap on the outside. This change by itself should eliminate 600 metric tons of plastic, according to Apple.

More specific information here remains unclear, so we’ll have to wait and get our hands on the iPhone 13 to learn more about how Apple redesigned the iPhone

Also as a reminder, Apple last year stopped including a power brick in the box with iPhone purchases. So in the iPhone 13 box, you’ll find the iPhone itself alongside a USB-C to Lightning charging cable. If you don’t already have one, you’ll have to buy a USB-C charging brick separately.

No battery percentage in the status bar

Despite the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro having a roughly 20% smaller notch in terms of width, Apple still hasn’t added the once-beloved battery percentage indicator back to the status bar. Instead, this is still hidden in Control Center, so you’ll have to swipe down from the upper-right corner to access the battery percentage.

In all actuality, Apple has had room to add the battery percentage on the Max models in previous years and chose not to. This means that there’s likely little chance of the battery percentage ever coming back to the status bar, with it likely having been a conscious decision to remove it in the first place.

Seems odd that the new iPhone 13 / 13 Pro doesn’t have an option to show battery percentage now that the notch is smaller. In my quick design explorations, it seems there’s enough room for a variety of solutions. Would be a nice thing to add in an iOS 15 update! pic.twitter.com/DrIwpzoNiq — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) September 15, 2021

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro RAM

Apple doesn’t advertise iPhone RAM amounts, but information in Xcode spotted by MacRumors reveals that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini pack 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max pack 6GB of RAM. This is the same as the RAM inside the iPhone 12 lineup last year.

As a reminder, iPhone 13 pre-orders will begin on Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET. The first orders will then arrive to buyers on Friday, September 24.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: