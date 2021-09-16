Class-action lawsuit filed for M1 MacBook screen cracks [U]

Update: A class-action lawsuit has now been filed in California – but by a different firm of lawyers, Bursor & Fisher. The case is 5:21-cv-07109, Almeida v. Apple, Inc.

A class-action lawsuit is being planned on behalf of M1 MacBook owners who say that screen cracks were occurring during normal use, with both the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro affected.

Apple has mostly claimed that the cracks are the result of accidental damage, including in the case of the 9to5Mac reader who first contacted us …

Background

There are threads on both Apple Support Communities and Reddit, with users either reporting that screen cracks occurred when they opened or closed the lid, or that they were simply present next time they came to use the machine.

In some cases, Apple has repaired or replaced the machines free of charge, while most other users have been charged.

Class-action lawsuit

In most cases, Apple has denied liability, stating that small pieces of debris are to blame.

Apple’s customer service has not been receptive to these grievances. Users complain that Apple representatives insist the culprit is a small item or particle that gets lodged between the keyboard and screen upon its closing, even when that explanation runs completely counter to users’ experiences.

Lawyers Migliaccio & Rathod LLP say that affected owners disagree.

Migliaccio & Rathod LLP is currently investigating Apple over widespread reports that the retina display in their recent line of M1 MacBook laptops is vulnerable to screen cracks during normal usage. Many users allege that they have opened their devices from the closed position without applying any undue pressure, only to find dramatic cracks in the retina display, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen. Others report that the crack followed a simple adjustment of the screen’s viewing angle. In none of these cases would a reasonable consumer expect such activity to damage their device, let alone cause a screen crack that impairs its functionality […] Many suspect that the display is simply not sturdy enough to withstand the normal pressures of opening, closing, or adjusting its position, an issue for which Apple has provided zero forewarning. Whatever the case, users are left with little choice but to spend upwards of $600.00 to have their display repaired, with no guarantee that the screen crack defect won’t reoccur at a later date.

The law firm is seeking contact details for M1 MacBook owners who have experienced the issue. Migliaccio & Rathod says only that it is “investigating potential legal claims against Apple,” but identifying and assessing the number of people affected is the first stage a lawyer will take in planning and filing a class-action lawsuit.

The contact email address also contains a small clue: info@classlawdc.com. If you’re an affected user in the US, you can email, or call the firm at (202) 470-3520.

