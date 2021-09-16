iPhone 13 battery capacities increase significantly as Apple claims up to 2.5 hours of additional battery life

At the Apple event on Tuesday, Apple made a big deal about battery life in the new iPhone lineup. Apple said that the iPhone 13 mini should achieve about an extra 1.5 hours of use on a single charge, and the iPhone 13 last up to 2.5 hours longer. The same increases were announced for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, compared to the equivalent iPhone 12 models.

In a filing on the Chemtrec website, Apple has now published official battery capacities for the phones. Unsurprisingly, capacities are up across the board …

Battery life gains are typically found through increases in efficiency — chips running at the same performance but using less energy — and/or physically larger batteries. The iPhone 13 will likely benefit from both factors, with the more-efficient A15 chip and the bigger battery cells inside.

According to the released stats, the iPhone 13 mini will sport a 9.57 watt hour battery, compared to the 8.57 watt hour battery in the iPhone 12 mini, or an increase of about 9%.

The standard iPhone 12 featured a 10.78 watt hour battery. For the iPhone 13, Apple has packed in 12.41 watt hours, an increase of 15%.

The iPhone 12 Pro had the same 10.78 watt hour battery as the 12, but the iPhone 13 Pro now has a 11.97 watt hour battery — up 11%.

Finally, Apple’s largest phone — the iPhone 13 Pro Max — now sports a 16.75 watt hour battery. That’s up 18% from last year’s 12 Pro Max, which had a 14.13 watt hour battery inside.

As posted on Apple’s tech specs pages, the 13 Pro Max is rated for 28 hours of continuous video playback. Even the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini should achieve 17 hours of video watching. Of course, real-world use is more strenuous than simply watching video and actual results will be lower. However, getting an extra hour or two of real world use as Apple claimed in the keynote will be greatly appreciated.

Of course, bigger batteries come at the expense of heft and weight. It is indeed true that all iPhone 13 models are slightly heavier than their last-generation counterparts. However, the tradeoff should be more than worthwhile as customers have shown time and time again that they appreciate long battery life on their phones.

