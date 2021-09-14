Here’s how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11

Battery life gets a solid improvement with the iPhone 13 lineup – at least on paper. Now that Apple has officially revealed its new smartphones and specs, let’s look at how iPhone 13 battery life compares to iPhone 12 and 11.

The four iPhone 13 models feature the same iPhone 12 design with flat sides. But with the iPhone 12 devices having a thickness of 0.29 inches (7.4 mm), the iPhone 13 lineup is just a touch thicker at 0.30 inches (7.65 mm). That includes a larger battery along with new camera modules.

Compared to the iPhone 11 lineup that was 0.32 or 0.33-inches (8.3/8.13 mm) thick, the iPhone 13 is still slimmer at 0.30-inches.

iPhone 13 battery life vs iPhone 12 and 11

At a high level, Apple said during its iPhone 13 keynote that in a day, “most users will experience”:

1.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 mini than iPhone 12 mini

longer battery life on iPhone 13 mini than iPhone 12 mini 2.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 than iPhone 12

longer battery life on iPhone 13 than iPhone 12 1.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 Pro than iPhone 12 Pro

longer battery life on iPhone 13 Pro than iPhone 12 Pro 2.5 hours longer battery life on iPhone 13 Pro Max than iPhone 12 Pro Max

But keep reading below for more battery life specs.





Looking more closely, iPhone 13 may offer even better battery performance than that. Here is iPhone 13, 12, and 11 battery life compared by video playback and audio playback (not streamed) based on Apple’s tech specs.

Notably, iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro can see up to 28 hours and 22 hours for video playback, respectively, giving quite a boost compared to the 12 Pro Max and 12 Pro.

All battery estimates from Apple below feature the “up to” qualifier on all of its specs pages.

iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 11 Pro Max Battery for video playback 28 hours 20 hours 20 hours Battery for audio playback 95 hours 80 hours 80 hours

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Battery for video playback 22 hours 17 hours 18 hours Battery for audio playback 75 hours 65 hours 65 hours

iPhone 13 iPhone 12 iPhone 11 Battery for video playback 19 hours 17 hours 17 hours Battery for audio playback 75 hours 65 hours 65 hours

iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 mini Battery for video playback 17 hours 15 hours Battery for audio playback 55 hours 50 hours

Apple says that the iPhone 13 battery improvements were made possible in large part to the new A15 Bionic chip and a larger battery.

Are you happy with a slightly thicker iPhone 13 in exchange for the improved battery life? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: