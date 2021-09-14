iPhone 13/13 Pro tidbits: Heavier, dual eSIM support, Cinematic mode limitations, more

Apple officially announced the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. After a bit more than an hour of the “California Streaming” event, there’s still more to discover about the new iPhones. Check out our tidbits about them.

Weight and thickness: There was a time that Apple was obsessed with lighter and thinner iPhones. That’s not the case with iPhone 13. For example, all new iPhone models are heavier than their predecessors:

iPhone 12 mini: 135 grams / iPhone 13 mini: 141 grams;

iPhone 12: 164 grams / iPhone 13: 174 grams;

iPhone 12 Pro: 189 grams / iPhone 13 Pro: 204 grams;

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 228 grams / iPhone 13 Pro Max: 240 grams

About their thickness, all the iPhone 12 models were 0.29-inch (7.4mm) thick, and the 13 Pro models are 0.30-inch (7.65mm). With that, the 13 models are 0.01-inch thicker than their predecessors.

Notch size: iPhone 13 notch is 20% smaller in width, but it’s also a little taller in height. The difference in height is slight, perhaps 1mm taller, but it is noticeably based on Apple’s product images. Read more about it here.

Dual eSIM support: Apple says that iPhone 13 models support Dual SIM using both regular SIM and eSIM and “Dual eSIM,” as the company calls it. With that, users will be able to set two different carriers using eSIM with no problem.

Cinematic Mode: One of the greatest features coming with the new iPhone is the Cinematic mode, which allows users to record videos with a shallow depth of field. The problem is that you can only record at 1080p at 30 fps, although you’re able to use this mode with the main sensor and the TrueDepth.

ProRes capture limit: Later this year, Apple will support ProRes shooting, though the company will limit to 1080p at 30fps the Pro devices with only 128GB of storage.

Bigger battery life: Apple said that the battery life in all iPhone 13 models was bigger than on their predecessors, but if you compare audio playback on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, there’s a 15 hours difference. The 12 can audio playback up to 80 hours, while the 13 can audio playback up to 95 hours. You can read our full battery comparison here.

One of the things rumored to the iPhone 13 was support to the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, according to DigiTimes. Unfortunately, this new iPhone keeps with Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO available on iPhone 11 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology.

Were you able to discover more tidbits about the iPhone 13? Share with us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: