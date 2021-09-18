AppleCare+ expands to more countries, now in France, Italy, and Spain

After adding AppleCare+ with Theft & Loss to the United Kingdom and Australia, Apple is expanding its concierge plan, but only as additional coverage of accidents, to France, Italy, and Spain.

Apple announced this change after updating a support document (via AppleInsider) showing that users in France, Italy, and Spain are now able to purchase additional coverage with an AppleCare+ for iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

Previously, AppleCare+ was only available in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, UK, and the US. This service exists for over a decade now but for a while, it’s only available in the United States.

With Apple Care+, users get at least one extra year of warranty as it also covers up to two accidents with your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. So if you break by accident your shiny new iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB, instead of paying an exorbitant fee to replace your screen, you’ll pay up to $99 and that’s it.

Buying AppleCare+ is easy but you need to be aware that you have up to 60 days (some countries only one month) to purchase this warrant for your Apple product. You can buy it online here or on your device following these steps:

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open Settings. Go to General > About. Tap AppleCare+ Coverage Available. If you don’t see AppleCare+ Coverage Available, check to make sure that your device is eligible. Follow the onscreen instructions to complete your purchase. You can see the price of the AppleCare plan when you follow these steps.

For European countries, AppleCare+ is € 229 per year. Screen replacement costs € 29 and other accidental damages € 99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: