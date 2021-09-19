Hands-on: Baseus MagSafe Battery Pack & Power Bank [Video]

The Baseus MagSafe Wireless Power Bank is one of the more unique and functional MagSafe battery accessories I’ve come across. There aren’t too many useful MagSafe accessories out there, so this one is definitely cool to see.

10,000mAh Capacity

The Baseus MagSafe battery pack was designed to be a convenient MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro. The 10,000mAh capacity it boasts will allow you to fully charge an iPhone 12 up to 2.4 times. This capacity is far larger than Apples’ very own MagSafe battery. Apple’s charger is more so meant to top you off. But the Baseus battery pack will give you a 0-100 charge a few times over.

Secure Magnetic Connection

If you’ve got an iPhone 12 or later, you’re going to get the secure magnetic connection that MagSafe provides. And I’m very pleased with how strong the magnetic connection is. My iPhone 12 Pro Max isn’t necessarily the lightest phone ever. But the Baseus Battery pack can easily hold the weight of the 12 Pro Max.

The LED screen is easily one of the most unique features of this battery pack. This entire gloss black area features a display that can show you the percentage of the battery pack and its state of charge. The convenience of being able to see the battery’s exact percentage is something you simply don’t get with a lot of other chargers.

USB-A & USB-C Ports

The Baseus battery comes with an 18W USB-A port that supports quick charging 3.0. You’ve also got a 20W USB-C port that supports Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick charging 3.0. So you don’t have to worry about waiting an eternity to charge the battery pack.

9to5Mac’s Take

Overall, this is a very handy & functional MagSafe accessory. And if you’ve got an iPhone 12 or any wireless charging phone, this is a great option for the price. We’re teaming up with Baseus to giveaway a purple iPhone 12. So be sure to check out the giveaway page if you’re interested.

What do you think about the Baseus MagSafe battery? Sound off in the comments below!

