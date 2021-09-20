1Password gets full Safari integration with iOS 15, including 2FA autofill, desktop experience for iPad

Popular password manager 1Password is out today with its big iOS 15 update. Coming with the release is full iOS Safari integration that offers the most seamless experience yet. Along with full 1Password access right in Safari, the new features include 2FA autofill, Smart Password generation, the full desktop experience for iPad, and much more.

1Password detailed the big update in a blog post today.

Ever since we first released 1Password X for desktop web browsers, we’ve dreamed of bringing its power to iPhone and iPad. With today’s release of iOS 15, we’ve done just that! 😍 You have immediate access to all of 1Password directly in Safari. Fill with a tap, search all items, generate Smart Passwords, or even view your favorite shortbread recipe. Having your entire digital life available directly within Safari is life-changing. And that’s just the beginning. We brought in-page suggestions over from the desktop as well.

Going further, 1Password in iOS 15 brings in-page suggestions with machine learning, 2FA autofill, and more.

In-page suggestions allow you to access your items exactly where you need them. For sites that have complicated sign-in forms, we use our on-device machine learning to detect what’s happening and automatically fill the password for you. And if you use two-factor authentication, we automatically fill the codes, so you don’t need to copy them to your clipboard.

Another handy addition is the option to use the full 1Password desktop experience on iPad:

iPad has a wonderful desktop-class browsing experience. Now it has the entire desktop 1Password experience as well. If you’ve used 1Password in a desktop web browser, the iPad experience will be immediately familiar to you. Everything is where you expect it, and it works great with your finger, Apple Pencil, or your Magic Keyboard.

More new features and improvements include:

Get contextual in-page filling suggestions as you browse the web

Fill logins, credit cards, identities, emails, and addresses

Automatically fill credentials across multiple pages

Autofill two-factor authentication codes

Scan QR codes for easy setup of two-factor authentication

Use suggested Smart Passwords that meet the requirements of any page

Save logins and credit cards to 1Password straight from the page

Fill and save virtual credit cards with Privacy.com

See Watchtower recommendations to improve your security score

Unlock with Face ID and Touch ID

The new 1Password is a free update for existing subscribers and there’s also a free 14-day trial for new customers.

