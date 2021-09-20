Flighty 2.0 is here with live tracking, radar enhancements, globe view, and time-sensitive notifications

Weather Line creator Ryan Jones and his team have released a huge update to their popular flight tracking app, Flighty. The app has just been updated to version 2.0, and it includes a ton of quality of life improvements to make traveling more fun and less stressful. The update includes several new visual enhancements like a 3D globe view and easier one-handed use. There are also all-new features like proximity radar, ground radar, and live-streaming.

Radar improvements

The new ‘Ground Radar’ feature lets you see plane’s live location even while it’s still on the ground. You can see the plane’s position on the ground, its takeoff line, and watch planes take off in realtime. Proximity radar lets you see any planes that are flying nearby when you are up in the air. You can see planes flying along your same route, or any plane that gets within 100km as you travel to your destination.

Live-streaming

With Flighty 2.0, every plane that’s visible on the map is live. No matter where your plane is in the world, you’ll see other nearby planes, on the ground and in the air. However they are focused on tracking planes near your plane, not nearby your gps location. It makes tracking your inbound plane as you’re waiting for a flight much easier than ever before. If your plane is stuck circling up above the airport, you’ll be able to see it in the app.







iOS 15 enhancements

If you’re running iOS 15, you’ll get to use a new time-sensitive notifications feature that alerts you to flight cancellations, delays, and late inbound planes.

Smart stack users will love the ability to get more proactive flight information on their Home Screens. Flighty can now surface its widgets when your iPhone detects you are actively flying on a plane.

You can also now manage your Flighty subscription in the app itself, rather than having to visit the App Store to cancel or update your subscription.

Available now

Flighty 2.0 is available to download now for iPhone, iPad, and M1 Macs. The app has a generous free tier with no flight limits, no ads, and no time limit. The pro tier has two options depending on how frequently you fly.

The pro monthly plan is $5.99/month and enables features like push notifications, delay predictions, assistants, integration with TripIt and other services, and more detailed flight data.

If you know you are going to be flying frequently, you can subscribe to the pro annual plan that’s $49.99/year and unlocks all of the same pro features included in the monthly plan.

